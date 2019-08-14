GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $275 lowest target. $335.33’s average target is -18.15% below currents $409.7 stock price. Boston Beer had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Guggenheim. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) latest ratings:

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:EAF) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. GrafTech International Ltd's current price of $11.09 translates into 0.77% yield. GrafTech International Ltd's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 949,463 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.96 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 43.31 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

The stock increased 1.78% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $409.7. About 153,160 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80 shares. Asset Management Group stated it has 0.12% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Ameriprise Incorporated has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc has 730 shares. D E Shaw holds 48,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). New Amsterdam Prtn Lc Ny owns 20,929 shares. Fund Management Sa invested in 0.06% or 29,937 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,334 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.03% or 5,445 shares. Blackrock reported 991,265 shares stake. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 11,335 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 817 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.1% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

