GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Boingo Wireless Has 1.16 Sentiment

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 74 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 64 reduced and sold positions in Boingo Wireless Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 57.16 million shares, up from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 675,729 shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 167% – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Telecom Stock Roundup: T-Mobile, Corning Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y, & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 198,972 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 619,000 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $577.36 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.