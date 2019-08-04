GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Ameriserv Financial (ASRV) Has 1.1 Sentiment

Ameriserv Financial Inc (ASRV) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 11 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ameriserv Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.55 million shares, up from 5.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameriserv Financial Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. The company has market cap of $71.97 million. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4,150 activity.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. for 434,246 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 154,055 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.3% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.60% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2,067 shares traded. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV) has declined 6.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASRV News: 24/04/2018 – AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting: Live Webcast Today; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ Raises Dividend to 2c Vs. 1.5c; 02/04/2018 AmeriServ Financial, Inc. to Webcast 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ AmeriServ Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASRV); 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $8.7 MLN VS $8.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC ASRV.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 33 PCT; 17/04/2018 – AmeriServ 1Q Net Interest Income $8.75 Million