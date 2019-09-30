GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) EPS Estimated At $0.65; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised Pentair Plc (PNR) Position By $6.12 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Pentair Plc (PNR) stake by 79.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 165,423 shares as Pentair Plc (PNR)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 373,353 shares with $13.89 million value, up from 207,930 last quarter. Pentair Plc now has $6.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 419,557 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR

Analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) to report $0.65 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.41% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. EAF’s profit would be $188.80M giving it 4.96 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, GrafTech International Ltd.’s analysts see -4.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 543,633 shares traded. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has declined 39.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EAF News: 26/04/2018 – GrafTech Announces Partial Exercise of Overallotment Option in Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Net $223.7M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Ops $310.34M; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EPS 74c; 23/04/2018 GRAFTECH ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – GrafTech International 1Q EBITDA From Continuing Ops $304.77M

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pentair’s (NYSE:PNR) Share Price Down By 44%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pentair Appoints Mona Abutaleb to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pentair (PNR) Announces Mona Abutaleb to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair Corporate Responsibility Report Showcases Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pentair (NYSE:PNR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pentair has $43 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 9.70% above currents $37.83 stock price. Pentair had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4000 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $43 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 16,492 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca holds 0.23% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 17,150 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 249 shares. Cibc World accumulated 11,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 410,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Calamos Ltd holds 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 120,546 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,276 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.78 million shares. Ls Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Robecosam Ag owns 762,000 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 83,591 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 2,232 shares to 113,384 valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 48,851 shares and now owns 268,616 shares. Central Secs Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) was reduced too.

More notable recent GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mangrove Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrafTech Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.