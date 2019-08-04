GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Contrasting side by side

Both GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.64 N/A 2.81 4.07 Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.91 N/A 5.41 14.71

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Regal Beloit Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GrafTech International Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. GrafTech International Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Regal Beloit Corporation is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. GrafTech International Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GrafTech International Ltd. and Regal Beloit Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Regal Beloit Corporation is $93, which is potential 21.06% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.1% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has weaker performance than Regal Beloit Corporation

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.