GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Comparison side by side

Both GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.63 N/A 2.81 4.07 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GrafTech International Ltd. and Jason Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GrafTech International Ltd. are 3.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Jason Industries Inc. has 2 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jason Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. and Jason Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.4%. Comparatively, 3.1% are Jason Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. had bullish trend while Jason Industries Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GrafTech International Ltd. beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.