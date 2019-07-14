GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GrafTech International Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have GrafTech International Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83.00% 54.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing GrafTech International Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. N/A 12 4.00 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

GrafTech International Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio GrafTech International Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The potential upside of the peers is 67.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GrafTech International Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has -1.66% weaker performance while GrafTech International Ltd.’s competitors have 28.20% stronger performance.

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, GrafTech International Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GrafTech International Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors GrafTech International Ltd.’s peers beat GrafTech International Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.