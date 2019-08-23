GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.77 N/A 2.81 4.07 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.37 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 highlights GrafTech International Ltd. and Flowserve Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Flowserve Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GrafTech International Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GrafTech International Ltd. and Flowserve Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Liquidity

GrafTech International Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. GrafTech International Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. and Flowserve Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Flowserve Corporation’s potential upside is 27.06% and its consensus target price is $51.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, Flowserve Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year GrafTech International Ltd. has weaker performance than Flowserve Corporation

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats GrafTech International Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.