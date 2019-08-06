Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.