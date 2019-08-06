Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.