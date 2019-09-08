Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Graf Industrial Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares. Competitively, Greenland Acquisition Corporation has 4.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. was more bullish than Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Graf Industrial Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.