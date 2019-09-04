Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Graf Industrial Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Graf Industrial Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.12% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.