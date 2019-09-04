Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Graf Industrial Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Graf Industrial Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.12% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
