Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EAGL), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 73.44% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.