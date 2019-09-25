Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparing side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats Graf Industrial Corp.