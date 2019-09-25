Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) Comparing side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and New Frontier Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares and 34.04% of New Frontier Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than New Frontier Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors New Frontier Corporation beats Graf Industrial Corp.
