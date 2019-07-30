Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Graf Industrial Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Graf Industrial Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Graf Industrial Corp. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Graf Industrial Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Graf Industrial Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.1% 0.51% 1.85% 0% 0% 3.12% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.’s rivals.

Dividends

Graf Industrial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Graf Industrial Corp.