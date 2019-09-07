Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Graf Industrial Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 22.73% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
