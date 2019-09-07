Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Contrasting side by side

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Graf Industrial Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 22.73% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.