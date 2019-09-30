Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Comparison side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|19.65M
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Graf Industrial Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|195,328,031.81%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Graf Industrial Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.12% and 35.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
