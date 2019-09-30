Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Comparison side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 19.65M 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Graf Industrial Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 195,328,031.81% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Graf Industrial Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.12% and 35.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.