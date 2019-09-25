Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Comparing side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.