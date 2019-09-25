Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Comparing side by side

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp. has stronger performance than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Graf Industrial Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.