Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparison side by side

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 59.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.