Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) Comparison side by side

Both Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 demonstrates Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Graf Industrial Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.12% and 59.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Graf Industrial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.