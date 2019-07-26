Gradient Investments Upped By $7.76 Million Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position; Xylem New (XYL) Shorts Lowered By 0.11%

Xylem Inc New (NYSE:XYL) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. XYL’s SI was 4.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 4.43 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 4 days are for Xylem Inc New (NYSE:XYL)’s short sellers to cover XYL’s short positions. The SI to Xylem Inc New’s float is 2.47%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 690,654 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Gradient Investments Llc increased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 95915.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 109,344 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 109,458 shares with $7.79M value, up from 114 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $29.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 3.28 million shares traded or 68.29% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Xylem Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability reported 2.42M shares. Bowen Hanes owns 44,440 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). M&T National Bank holds 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 11,263 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 163,492 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 3,187 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 24,202 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. American Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Main Street Research Limited Co owns 3,250 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com accumulated 156,576 shares. Aureus Asset Lc reported 6,499 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 416,645 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 181 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 16,255 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. $2.49M worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares were sold by Napolitano Kenneth.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 0.81% above currents $81.67 stock price. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, February 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. The company has market cap of $14.70 billion. It operates through three divisions: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will Slower Loan Growth Hurt Discover’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 13,044 shares to 18,630 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 1.61M shares and now owns 2.09 million shares. Box Inc was reduced too.