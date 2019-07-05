Gradient Investments Upped By $334,723 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding

Gradient Investments Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 157.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 4,237 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 6,928 shares with $554,000 value, up from 2,691 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 423.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 5,312 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 6,566 shares with $2.70M value, up from 1,254 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $34.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $318.39. About 543,303 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Tivo Corp stake by 52,493 shares to 22,424 valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ferrari N V stake by 13,318 shares and now owns 1,088 shares. Conduent Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Ptnrs Lc has 0.65% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,264 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.11% or 29,848 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 199 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Ima Wealth accumulated 7,857 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 228,961 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 2,729 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 1.25 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 83,922 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Franklin Res invested in 569,660 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability accumulated 2,960 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fagan stated it has 550 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. Cowen & Co maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $54.78 million activity. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L had sold 1,791 shares worth $734,310 on Thursday, January 10. Shares for $54.04M were sold by Sanofi.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Stock Just Hit an All-Time High: Buy, Sell, or Hold? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 33,743 shares to 201,531 valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 27,976 shares and now owns 65,380 shares. Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 527,766 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 6.74M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Clean Yield Group Inc holds 0.37% or 11,486 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 447 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 1.81M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com accumulated 0.13% or 12,767 shares. Sei Investments has 1.03 million shares. First Interstate National Bank reported 3,197 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.15% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hemenway Limited Liability Corp holds 290,562 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 23,416 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.47% stake. 2,906 were accumulated by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Cls Invs Ltd Liability owns 140 shares. 4.28 million are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31. The insider Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M.