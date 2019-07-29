Gradient Investments Trimmed Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)’s Sentiment Is 1.6

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 48 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 30 reduced and sold their holdings in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 99.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc sold 171,735 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock declined 0.24%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 810 shares with $39,000 value, down from 172,545 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $90.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.40M shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, July 18. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Gradient Investments Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,858 shares to 5,289 valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 13,938 shares and now owns 35,531 shares. Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) was raised too.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 5,180 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gp. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 105,426 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.12% of the stock. At Retail Bank reported 0.11% stake. Etrade Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,586 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And reported 42,496 shares stake. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 4.23M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Grp. Oppenheimer And Com Inc has invested 0.24% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 4,885 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cleararc Capital reported 36,513 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 9,505 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity. 14,737 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $758,956 were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.