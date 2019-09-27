Gradient Investments Trimmed By $6.57 Million Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Position; Harley Davidson (HOG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 148 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 159 sold and decreased positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 144.08 million shares, down from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 125 Increased: 96 New Position: 52.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 99.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc sold 91,264 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 12.68%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 166 shares with $12,000 value, down from 91,430 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $3.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 418,557 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 3.98 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.87 million shares or 4.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 95,570 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 80,581 shares.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 1.58 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $106.58M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.52 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00M for 14.18 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 18,556 shares to 82,245 valued at $11.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 7,292 shares and now owns 9,509 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 14,681 are held by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 576,178 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 63,634 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 18 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 15,516 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd. Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 0.33% or 12,854 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 123,589 shares in its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 67,801 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% or 226,539 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 7,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,174 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can.

