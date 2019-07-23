Gradient Investments Trimmed By $368,640 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Verint Systems (VRNT)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 124 funds started new and increased positions, while 94 trimmed and sold positions in Verint Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 96.79 million shares, up from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verint Systems Inc in top ten positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 75 Increased: 82 New Position: 42.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc sold 4,608 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 96,771 shares with $7.80M value, down from 101,379 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $100.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 9.46 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 580,817 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments

Rgm Capital Llc holds 9.63% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. for 2.37 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 208,900 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has 4.34% invested in the company for 863,028 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 4.21% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 519,941 shares.

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The Company’s Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance. It has a 54.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers security and intelligence data mining software solutions, which are used for a range of applications, such as predictive intelligence, advanced and complex investigations, security threat analysis, and electronic data and physical assets protection, as well as for generating legal evidence and preventing criminal activity and terrorism.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Verint Systems Inc. – VRNT – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRNT or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Dividend Is Safe – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What To Make Of AbbVie Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 53,358 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 0.31% or 15,844 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 8,496 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sky Investment Group Ltd Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 10,214 shares. One Trading Lp stated it has 32,774 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0% or 11,474 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,019 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.35% or 5.09 million shares. Perkins Coie holds 0.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 22,421 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Co owns 31,717 shares. Icon Advisers Com invested 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Atlas Browninc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,904 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 118,103 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.