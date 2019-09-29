Gradient Investments Stake in Healthequity (HQY) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Curbstone Financial Management Increases Holding in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 9,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 504,682 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (CVS) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 11,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,456 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 24,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,933 are owned by Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Horan Advsrs Lc has invested 1.69% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 325,554 shares. Da Davidson Co, Montana-based fund reported 389,969 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Limited Company reported 266,316 shares. Rbf accumulated 39,189 shares. 9,835 are owned by Wendell David Assoc Inc. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 176,229 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 97,291 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co accumulated 17.09M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Orleans Mngmt La reported 5,075 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (NYSE:VZ) by 5,655 shares to 47,836 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,565 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 70,286 shares to 269 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 91,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166 shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

