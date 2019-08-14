Gradient Investments Raised Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Holding By $766,000

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) stake by 327.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd acquired 7,660 shares as Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW)’s stock rose 6.90%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 10,000 shares with $1.00M value, up from 2,340 last quarter. Price T Rowe Group Inc now has $25.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 984,903 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Remaining Locations Are in Owings Mills, Maryland, and Colorado Springs, Colorado; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 22/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price: “Adulting” Is Harder Without Any Financial Education; 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – RAISED $100 MLN SERIES C FUNDING FROM FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118

Gradient Investments Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 13183.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 73,303 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 73,859 shares with $8.97M value, up from 556 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 874,914 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 5.55% above currents $121.16 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ltd Llc holds 32,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sageworth invested in 209 shares. Westport Asset reported 40,000 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Lc invested in 4,616 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 215 shares. Principal Group Incorporated reported 201,602 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ifrah Services Incorporated stated it has 2,011 shares. Jane Street Group Llc has 37,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 67,877 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 615,337 shares. First Finance Retail Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 10,600 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 937,187 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM: Bloomin’ Brands Positioned For Future Growth – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Darden Restaurants (DRI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 49,139 shares to 267,512 valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 33,743 shares and now owns 201,531 shares. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Management holds 0.15% or 210,256 shares in its portfolio. City has 821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,992 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 7,671 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 93,373 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 9,180 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% or 3,905 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Private Trust Na invested 0.06% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.19% or 233,609 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,358 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj holds 3.42% or 44,822 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Management reported 410,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 6,977 were accumulated by Covington Capital Mgmt.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) stake by 40,376 shares to 15,258 valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 21,169 shares and now owns 4,400 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inflows to Support T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? T. Rowe Price (TROW) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OceanFirst (OCFC) to Acquire Two River Bancorp & Country Bank – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade Displays Solid Top-Line Strength: Time to Hold? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity. 2,617 shares valued at $263,597 were sold by Robert W. Sharps on Wednesday, March 13.