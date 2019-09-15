Gradient Investments Position in United Technologies (UTX) Cut by $8.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Holding Has Lifted by Dsam Partners Llp

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131,000, down from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX)

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 17,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 52,845 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,583 shares to 213,803 shares, valued at $24.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,596 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 31,172 shares to 238,438 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).