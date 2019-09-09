Gradient Investments Lowered Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) as Share Value Rose; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Open Text Com (OTEX) Position by $8.10 Million; Stock Rose

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Com (OTEX) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 213,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 5.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.55 million, down from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 841,200 shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 127,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 147,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 962,352 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp Com (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 223,030 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $52.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $81.31 million for 32.43 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,866 shares to 2,495 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.