Gradient Investments Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; 10-15 Associates Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $16.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc analyzed 63,340 shares as the company's stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 2.09M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc analyzed 198,452 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.85 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 112,434 shares to 710,351 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MFG).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

