Gradient Investments Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Cut Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holding by $314,814 as Valuation Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 48.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 2,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 2,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 4,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $144.26. About 735,724 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 289,987 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 454 shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,925 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 661,809 shares. Wade G W & has 1,973 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 135 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Swiss Bancshares reported 358,800 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 8,471 shares. Korea Corporation owns 261,032 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 257,400 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 6,062 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 6,544 shares to 11,822 shares, valued at $624,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 26,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated holds 1.23 million shares. Peak Asset Limited Com stated it has 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Virginia-based Verus Financial has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 3.96% or 48,668 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White accumulated 93,556 shares. Seatown Pte invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Management owns 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,127 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aureus Asset Limited Liability invested in 1.33% or 84,860 shares. Amg Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.11% or 14,523 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Page Arthur B reported 37,680 shares stake. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Co invested in 41,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Focused Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.18M shares.