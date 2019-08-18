Gradient Investments Lifted Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position; VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (VWDRY) Sellers Increased By 12.68% Their Shorts

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had an increase of 12.68% in short interest. VWDRY’s SI was 86,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.68% from 76,500 shares previously. With 78,500 avg volume, 1 days are for VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s short sellers to cover VWDRY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 70,079 shares traded or 115.12% up from the average. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 11632.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 27,919 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 28,159 shares with $1.14M value, up from 240 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $114.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 29/03/2018 – Fasenra (benralizumab; AstraZeneca/Kyowa Hakko Kirin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Lokelma Approved in U.S.; Seeks to Expand Forxiga Use in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sells rights for Seroquel to Luye Pharma for $538 mln; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY FINDINGS IN TERRANOVA WERE CONSISTENT WITH THOSE OBSERVED IN PREVIOUS TRIALS WITH FASENRA; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AstraZeneca Success On Prostate Cancer Drug Lowers Enthusiasm For Clovis – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) and Merck (MRK) announce Lynparza Phase III PAOLA-1 trial met primary endpoint as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for advanced ovarian cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) says Calquence granted US Breakthrough Therapy Designation for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,550 shares to 1,288 valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 38,816 shares and now owns 249 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vestas +7% as Q3 earnings miss estimates but sees brighter outlook – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mayar Fund Letter To Partners Calendar Year 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vestas gobbling up wind turbine market share – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vestas: Dividend Was Cut, But No Reason To Panic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2018.