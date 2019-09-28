Gradient Investments Increases Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS); As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 23,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 96,819 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.00 million, up from 72,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.21M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 17/05/2018 – Chegg Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 207,803 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. 241,988 are owned by Mufg Americas. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.89M shares. Intl Invsts stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company owns 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 33,914 shares. Beech Hill Advsr invested in 49,543 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 604 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1,990 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 13.65 million shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 96,128 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.52% or 21,846 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gp Nv has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salem Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 84,113 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Parcel Service: Translating The Benefits Of The FedEx-Amazon Fallout – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – “When Rates Really Suck And Drivers Take It On The Chin” – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,714 shares to 139 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Plc has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Putnam Invests Ltd has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 6.75 million shares. Natixis has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ranger Investment Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 431,841 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Penn Mngmt has invested 0.82% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Aperio Group reported 6,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 12,662 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 50,190 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,582 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.43% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Chegg to Acquire Online Skills-Based Learning Platform Thinkful to Help Students Accelerate their Path from Learning to Earning – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chegg Is Likely Fairly Priced At This Level – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chegg Is A Long Term Winner Worth Buying On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc by 120,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.