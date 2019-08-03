Gradient Investments Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Stake by $410,286

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 7,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 18,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 25,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 179,739 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability invested in 1.20 million shares or 5.04% of the stock. Ssi reported 17,253 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 34,534 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Moreover, Calamos Llc has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.55 million shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn L P, a California-based fund reported 51,356 shares. Canandaigua State Bank Trust Co owns 157,221 shares. Hallmark Mgmt reported 140,261 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 186,715 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Barometer Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.49% or 110,950 shares in its portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Blue Fincl has invested 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup holds 0.6% or 5.27 million shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 79.25 million shares. Moreover, Investment House Lc has 4.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 59,698 shares to 143 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,555 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. On Monday, June 17 the insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939. 150 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $9,428 were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Thursday, March 14. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

