Gradient Investments Increases Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG); Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Position by $306,640

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1646.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 138,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, up from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 1.82M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 165,580 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel owns 4,003 shares. Synovus Fin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 119,034 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 72,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 522,049 were reported by First Light Asset Ltd Liability. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated owns 8,355 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,054 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 55,069 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Timpani Capital Mgmt Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,105 shares. 672,556 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Stephens Inv Gru Limited Company stated it has 0.65% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 208 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 27,702 shares in its portfolio.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 38,625 shares to 962 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MFG) by 247,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,402 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.