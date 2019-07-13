Gradient Investments Increases Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG); As Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Rose, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased by $9.13 Million Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 169,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,528 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, down from 505,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 553,480 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1646.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 138,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,564 shares to 80,387 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 9,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,719 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 9.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.38 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.25M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.63% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 31,717 shares to 974,071 shares, valued at $12.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 77,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN).