Gradient Investments Increases Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Raised Position by $450,450 as Stock Price Declined

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 629,062 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,674 shares to 163 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 27,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,775 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 148,950 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,697 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Llc holds 0.06% or 436,493 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 323,300 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 16,125 shares. Quantum Cap holds 0.29% or 4,476 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Artisan Partners Partnership reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cap Fund reported 19,495 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.57% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 148,190 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

