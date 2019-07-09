Gradient Investments Increased Cme Group (CME) Position By $6.85 Million; Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Its Exelon (EXC) Holding

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 2.34M shares with $117.23M value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $47.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 6.75M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by DiversityInc

Gradient Investments Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 78807.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 41,768 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 41,821 shares with $6.88M value, up from 53 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $201.99. About 592,401 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 06/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM PROFIT-TAKING, LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 23/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 22; 03/05/2018 – CME Makes It Doubly Expensive to Trade West Texas Oil Futures; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49.5000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. SunTrust maintained the shares of EXC in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. 17,500 shares valued at $837,900 were sold by Aliabadi Paymon on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore accumulated 8,511 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 30,682 were accumulated by Chemical Retail Bank. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd holds 119,591 shares. Kopp invested in 17,251 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 80,659 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Fil Limited holds 0.66% or 8.35 million shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.1% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 39,213 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Citigroup holds 0.04% or 928,383 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 228,528 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 4,148 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sun Life Finance holds 0.02% or 1,655 shares in its portfolio.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 657,990 shares to 2.10 million valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) stake by 310,159 shares and now owns 962,905 shares. First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) was raised too.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) stake by 40,633 shares to 59,250 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 24,807 shares and now owns 163,414 shares. Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,753 are owned by Atria Investments Ltd. First Washington Corporation has invested 2.84% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eagle Ridge Inv Management invested 1.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Iron Finance Limited Liability Company reported 10.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 21,200 shares. Jefferies Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 51,932 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 769,685 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mgmt Communication has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,270 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 38,374 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 1,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amer Group Inc Inc owns 156,103 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CME in report on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $193 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15.

