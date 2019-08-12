Gradient Investments Holds Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $732,195

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,864 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 13,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP)

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 1.61M shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $59.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,677 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 261,841 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Ltd owns 217,241 shares for 7.95% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 1.23M shares. Beck Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 65,220 shares or 3.68% of the stock. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.98% or 227,236 shares. Assetmark Inc owns 324,533 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. Barr E S & holds 0.12% or 10,008 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Com reported 12,324 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability invested in 39,128 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Communication Na accumulated 3.14M shares or 1.68% of the stock. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv accumulated 4,955 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Com invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc reported 17,029 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Mgmt Communication holds 0.78% or 171,390 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 115,000 shares. Hanseatic Serv Inc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8.19M shares. Moreover, Boston Llc has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 240,683 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Management reported 227,531 shares stake. British Columbia invested in 1.50M shares. Page Arthur B invested in 8,910 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones And Assocs holds 607,479 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 1.5% or 114,462 shares. 112,514 are owned by Fagan Associate.

