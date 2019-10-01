Gradient Investments Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $8.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Lam Research Co (Call) (LRCX) Holder Enterprise Financial Services Decreased Its Position by $752,250 as Shares Rose

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 98.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131,000, down from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.37. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Co (Call) (LRCX) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 1,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3,000, down from 1,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $229.2. About 1.02M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.94M for 19.04 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 197,990 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,520 are owned by Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Com. Miles Inc has 0.42% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 260,516 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alphaone Services Limited Com invested in 1,150 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Inc holds 0.3% or 4,155 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc invested in 68,746 shares. Amer Natl Bank reported 0.23% stake. Apriem Advsr invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11.83 million shares. Sprott Inc invested in 2.23% or 50,000 shares. Merian (Uk) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Valley Advisers holds 0% or 26 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York accumulated 64,795 shares. Intact Invest has 61,400 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp has 14,991 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rech Global Invsts, a California-based fund reported 5.75 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 69,899 shares. Lakewood Capital Mgmt Lp owns 322,938 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old Fincl Bank In holds 0.21% or 31,084 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 107,008 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22,815 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 367,101 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 433,178 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone has 1.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 199,652 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 317,870 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.5% or 34,962 shares in its portfolio.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 133,406 shares to 591,588 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 112,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

