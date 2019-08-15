Gradient Investments Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Raised as Valuation Declined; Arlington Value Capital Has Boosted Autonation (AN) Position

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 866,422 shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1646.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 138,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,262 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 2.59M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. $3.13 million worth of stock was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Parametrica Management Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 5,938 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 12,585 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 45,677 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 0% stake. Private Mngmt Gru owns 890,152 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 94,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 6,539 shares. 1.90 million are owned by Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 14,910 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 75,031 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. 56,504 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott. First Manhattan invested in 1,522 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 85,745 shares. Vanguard invested in 40.77 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smith Graham And Co Investment Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.63% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Investec Asset reported 3,138 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 173,900 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Paloma Partners Management holds 40,794 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 1.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Raymond James Na holds 72,262 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Vident Inv Advisory Lc invested in 0.05% or 16,490 shares. Kwmg Limited Company stated it has 2,117 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 78,841 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sumitomo Life owns 0.42% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 52,240 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Com has 0.56% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 250,899 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 327 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 22,092 shares to 132,483 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 27,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,034 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).