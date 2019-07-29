Gradient Investments Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Position Upped by Lazard Asset Management Llc

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, down from 147,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 951,707 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 53,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.06 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $158.63M for 18.73 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 48,058 shares. 2,325 are owned by Optimum Inv Advsrs. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 6,127 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cetera Advsr Llc owns 11,626 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.39% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Northern Corporation reported 1.28 million shares stake. 73,118 are owned by Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 700 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 309 shares. 694 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 59,611 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 7,643 shares to 7,864 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 92,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 70,725 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.42% or 160,677 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,767 were reported by Verition Fund Management. Pettee Investors has invested 2.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sfmg has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.23 million shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 614,881 shares. Northside Cap Ltd has 4,727 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 40,707 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 404,829 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Kemper Master Retirement holds 19,850 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 23,874 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 280,721 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability reported 27,000 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) by 12,721 shares to 264,205 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Peppe by 557,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,920 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).