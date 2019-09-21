Gradient Investments Has Upped Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lifted Tenneco Class A (TEN) Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 33,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71M, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 1.60M shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco to Separate Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 142.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 5,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 1.76 million shares. Next Group Inc Inc invested in 20,417 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Murphy Mgmt accumulated 0.59% or 25,933 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc has 5,588 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 226,136 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has 43,265 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 169,911 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 3,304 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd reported 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Utah Retirement holds 138,986 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp has 0.13% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,546 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 12,194 shares. Cim Inv Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,197 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 14,233 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 76 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for High-Flying Cloud-Based Salesforce Stock to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 381,656 shares to 15,850 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 63,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,006 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40,279 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $155.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 26,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.16M shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS â€œBrowns,â€ Company’s Iconic Uniform, Get A Makeover – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $189,600 were bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9. LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of stock.