Gradient Investments Has Lowered Saia (SAIA) Holding; Gartner (IT) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 161 funds increased or started new positions, while 138 sold and trimmed holdings in Gartner Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 85.09 million shares, down from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Gartner Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 112 New Position: 49.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Saia Inc (SAIA) stake by 99.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc sold 8,840 shares as Saia Inc (SAIA)’s stock rose 18.63%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 49 shares with $3,000 value, down from 8,889 last quarter. Saia Inc now has $2.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 201,362 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $88.75’s average target is -5.79% below currents $94.2 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by Stephens.

Analysts await Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SAIA’s profit will be $32.38 million for 18.84 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Saia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 13,481 shares to 17,303 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) stake by 20,006 shares and now owns 46,074 shares. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) was raised too.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.4% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 34,179 shares or 6.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 6.60 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.06% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 823,635 shares traded or 66.12% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (IT) has risen 3.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 27/04/2018 – DynaSys a Sponsor of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit 2018; 12/04/2018 – GARTNER FORECASTS WORLDWIDE PUBLIC CLOUD REV. TO GROW 21.4%; 07/05/2018 – BigID Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Privacy Management by Gartner; 16/05/2018 – Cyberwrite Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Insurance by Gartner for Its Cyberrisk Profiling Technology; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: PC Average Selling Prices Continue to Rise; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 20/03/2018 – Report “State of the Open-Source DBMS Market, 2018” by Gartner Includes Pricing Comparison With MariaDB; 21/05/2018 – Malong Technologies Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98 million for 58.72 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

