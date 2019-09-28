Gradient Investments Has Lowered Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Hap Trading Raised Position in Walmart (Call) (WMT)

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – SOME TELECOM PROVIDERS SAID THEY WOULD ONLY USE DARK FIBRE PRODUCT THAT WAS RESTRICTED TO LOWER BANDWIDTHS IN VERY LOW VOLUMES; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 29/05/2018 – Autoridade Concorrência chumba compromissos da Altice para comprar Media Capital; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (WMT) by 193.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 96,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $573,000, up from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 16/05/2018 – Lord & Taylor Flagship Store Will Debut on Walmart.com With More Than 125 Premium Brands; 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO DOUBLE EV CHARGING SITES TO TOTAL OVER 1000; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL; 07/05/2018 – From Jan. 1, 2020, Walmart would require e-prescriptions for controlled substances, noting that these prescriptions are proven to be less prone to errors and cannot be altered or copied; 30/04/2018 – WALMART SEES NON-CASH LOSS OF ABOUT $2B ON ASDA DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart — insiders explain why; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Will Promote Walmart, Sam’s Club Locations to Existing Customer Base; 22/05/2018 – Chicken of the Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart; 04/04/2018 – Flipkart is in advanced talks with Walmart to sell a majority stake to the U.S. retailer, Mint said; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 118,475 shares to 748,225 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 710,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Investment Mngmt reported 21,169 shares stake. The Iowa-based Security Bancshares Of So Dak has invested 1.91% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Security has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hemenway Company Lc reported 2,640 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Parthenon Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.89% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 110,869 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.38% or 28,484 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amarillo Comml Bank holds 0.28% or 6,261 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking has invested 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Co reported 3,045 shares stake. Gradient Investments Llc invested in 0.08% or 14,909 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,743 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Golden Triplets of small-business success include a focus on service – L.A. Biz” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.