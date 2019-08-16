Gradient Investments Has Lifted Sysco (SYY) Stake; Ocean Bio Chem (OBCI) Sentiment Is 8

Ocean Bio Chem Inc (OBCI) investors sentiment increased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 7.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 1 sold and reduced equity positions in Ocean Bio Chem Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 709,454 shares, up from 333,112 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ocean Bio Chem Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Gradient Investments Llc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2823.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 115,046 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 119,120 shares with $7.95 million value, up from 4,074 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.49 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.85% above currents $72.25 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) stake by 22,092 shares to 132,483 valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 1.40 million shares and now owns 971,880 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Sysco Delivers: Street Remains Bullish On Food Service Company After Q4 Beat – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com reported 2.77M shares. Fiduciary Communication holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 79,373 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 662,536 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 51,431 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,887 shares stake. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,312 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The California-based Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cibc State Bank Usa invested in 12,100 shares. 136,179 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Intersect Capital Lc has 12,218 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,300 shares. Regions Fin Corporation has 0.03% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 35,738 shares. Montgomery Invest Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 6,600 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 65,000 shares. North Star Asset invested in 0.08% or 14,611 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. for 82,908 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc. owns 47,415 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 11,927 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5,900 shares.

More notable recent Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shareholders Booked A 34% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.