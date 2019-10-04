Gradient Investments Has Lifted Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $869,028 as Share Value Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 13.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 82.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 6,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 7,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 4.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counsel Ltd Llc Ny has 1,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oarsman Incorporated accumulated 4,751 shares. 425,000 are owned by Manikay Ltd Com. East Coast Asset Limited Co holds 0.22% or 5,965 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas holds 0.69% or 65,120 shares. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 726,269 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motco holds 50,112 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Montag A Assoc invested in 68,582 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Commercial Bank has 83,072 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 6,455 are held by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Argent owns 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 53,227 shares. Dillon & Associates Inc holds 2.88% or 66,450 shares in its portfolio. Madison holds 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 115,151 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 16,644 shares to 743,340 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,385 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Won’t Let Galaxy’s Edge Fail – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SLV, SHY And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For October 4 – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microsoft’s 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc holds 1.26% or 29,891 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Com stated it has 4.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlas Browninc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 22,172 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,900 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Capital Intl Invsts has 5.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94.79M shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 125,890 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Company holds 78,750 shares. Front Barnett Associates, Illinois-based fund reported 76,733 shares. Inv Services has 1,599 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 71,070 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 766,391 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Lc reported 6,088 shares. Amer Century holds 2.35% or 17.63M shares. Moreover, Invest Of America has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,475 shares.