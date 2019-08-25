Gradient Investments Has Increased Target (TGT) Position; Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Gradient Investments Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 27060.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gradient Investments Llc acquired 92,005 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Gradient Investments Llc holds 92,345 shares with $7.41 million value, up from 340 last quarter. Target Corp now has $52.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Zacks Investment Management decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 9.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management sold 206,233 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 1.87 million shares with $79.34 million value, down from 2.07 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – P&G was looking to pay around $15 billion, while Pfizer is said to be seeking $20 billion or more, the sources tell CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Carret Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 211,940 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited owns 775 shares. Hanson And Doremus invested in 120,352 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 96,950 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co owns 158,165 shares. Wafra invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company reported 44,718 shares stake. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.83% or 76,286 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.2% or 697,754 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 1.27M shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 408,119 shares.

Zacks Investment Management increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,760 shares to 38,599 valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 4,533 shares and now owns 28,448 shares. Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) was raised too.

Gradient Investments Llc decreased First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) stake by 27,950 shares to 303,034 valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 206,385 shares and now owns 9,126 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.