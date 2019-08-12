Gradient Investments Has Increased Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Innospec (IOSP) Stake by $544,978

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Innospec (IOSP) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 6,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 60,998 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 67,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Innospec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 65,718 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 230417.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 117,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,564 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 51 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 682,733 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Henry Schein, Alaska Air Group and PulteGroup – Investorplace.com” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Airline stocks miss rally, grounded by rising oil prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air: Ready For Takeoff? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 640,000 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Company holds 18,334 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 2.94 million shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 26,274 shares. First Personal Service holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management invested in 2.26M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership reported 12,610 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 6.96M shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability reported 39,832 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 28 shares. Tyvor Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.26% or 95,800 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 14,072 shares to 436 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,414 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY) by 27,260 shares to 609,187 shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 92,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Stock Up 27% in 3 Months: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020 – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Publishes 2017 Responsible Business Report Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.