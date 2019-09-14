Gradient Investments Has Increased Its Target (TGT) Stake by $1.94 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Stock Value Declined, Nea Management Company Trimmed Stake

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 192,079 shares traded. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 12/03/2018 – Genocea Appoints Narinder Singh as SVP Pharmaceutical Sciences & Manufacturing; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Expects Top-Line Immune Response Data in 1st Half of 2019; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Genocea Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 09/03/2018 GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES – ON MARCH 6, JONATHAN POOLE DELIVERED RESIGNATION AS CFO EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, 2018

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 22,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 114,909 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, up from 92,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Genocea Provides Corporate Update, Including First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genocea Announces Pricing of $36750000 Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iovance up 28% premarket on positive TIL data – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Genocea Provides Corporate Update, Including Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) PT Lowered to $2 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Target Soared to an All-Time High – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target to bring in 130K extra workers for holiday blitz – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Tesla Runs Into Headwinds, Fed Says Things Are Fine – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants to Hire 30,000 Workers. Will It Succeed? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,340 shares to 36,385 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 91,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).