Gradient Investments Has Increased Its Position in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $541,212 as Stock Value Rose; Sterling Capital Management Has Lifted Carnival (CCL) Holding by $21.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 424,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.16 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 2.07M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 514,338 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,520 shares to 55 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,075 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 719,206 shares to 488,297 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 126,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,950 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International I (NYSE:TPX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

