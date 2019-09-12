Gradient Investments Has Decreased Splunk (SPLK) Position by $666,770; Glynn Capital Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holding by $437,229; Market Valuation Declined

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 5,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 46 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $114.74. About 1.08 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 45.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 11,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 36,014 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 8.21M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 74,405 shares to 116,875 shares, valued at $615,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 28,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Splunk Stock Has Fallen Despite Record Earnings – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk +6% on upside view, SignalFx acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

